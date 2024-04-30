Royal fans react to reports King Charles may snub Prince Harry during UK visit

Royal fans have expressed their views over reports King Charles may snub Prince Harry during his UK trip next month as the monarch is said to be too “busy” to meet with his youngest son.



The Invictus Games Foundation has confirmed Prince Harry’s UK trip in a social media post on Sunday.

The spokesperson said, “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

Now, according to a report by the Telegraph, King Charles diary is “quite busy,” and therefore any potential meeting with Harry will likely be brief.

Commenting on the Page Six report, one royal fan said, “Long live King Charles. I pray for the health and success of the Monarchy.”

Another said, “Well, even I would prioritize a garden party over spending even a minute with the detestable Harry.”

“Harry has trashed his family on the world stage, it has been an awful thing to witness. The RF cannot trust Harry, I’m am not surprised his father won’t meet with him. Perhaps when he divorces his vile wife there will be an opportunity to mend fences. Meghan has ruined his life.”



