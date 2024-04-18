 
menu

King Charles to see ‘if something can be done' with Harry, Meghan

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

King Charles to see ‘if something can be done with Harry, Meghan
King Charles to see ‘if something can be done' with Harry, Meghan 

King Charles has reportedly given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a chance for an olive branch .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in the US, have been invited to Balmoral by His Majesty, to solve their conflict with family across the pond.

Royal expert Tom Quinn explained: "According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family.

"Charles knows that Harry and Meghan are much more likely to respond positively to an invitation after the shock of Harry‘s father’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s cancer diagnosis. It’s one of those situations where good might just come out of bad,” he notes.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry offers rare look inside Montecito home: Watch video

Prince Harry offers rare look inside Montecito home: Watch video
Why Taylor Swift said 'sorry' to Travis Kelce at Coachella?

Why Taylor Swift said 'sorry' to Travis Kelce at Coachella?
Meghan Markle called a lost cause for feminine causes everywhere video

Meghan Markle called a lost cause for feminine causes everywhere
Prince Harry sends hidden message to King Charles ahead of UK return

Prince Harry sends hidden message to King Charles ahead of UK return
Queen Camilla pitted against Meghan Markle as difference is ‘follow-through' video

Queen Camilla pitted against Meghan Markle as difference is ‘follow-through'
Meghan Markle has run from royal runner-up status but risks being toppled upside down video

Meghan Markle has run from royal runner-up status but risks being toppled upside down
Meghan Markle's major future plan in US laid bare

Meghan Markle's major future plan in US laid bare
Prince William struggles to maintain work life balance as he takes on King's duties

Prince William struggles to maintain work life balance as he takes on King's duties