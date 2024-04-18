King Charles to see ‘if something can be done' with Harry, Meghan

King Charles has reportedly given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a chance for an olive branch .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in the US, have been invited to Balmoral by His Majesty, to solve their conflict with family across the pond.

Royal expert Tom Quinn explained: "According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace, King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family.

"Charles knows that Harry and Meghan are much more likely to respond positively to an invitation after the shock of Harry‘s father’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s cancer diagnosis. It’s one of those situations where good might just come out of bad,” he notes.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.