Prince Harry regrets ‘naivety' as ‘Spare' confessions cause trouble

Prince Harry is reportedly regretting his openness in memoir ‘Spare.’



The Duke of Sussex, who spoke about his drug addiction in his biography back in 2023, could come into trouble in a bid to extend his visa in the country.

Speaking about Harry’s remorse, royal author Tom Quinn reveals: "Harry will be massively regretting his ignorance and naivety as the court case looms – a court case that could lead to real difficulties for him.”

The expert added: "It’s another example of where Royals always rely on other people to make decisions for them because when they make decisions for themselves, they often get it wrong and Spare was very much Harry trying to be his own man and messing up."

Mr Quinn, however, noted that the Duke could get a leverage due to his royal status.

“He may get special treatment, but his upcoming court case could just as easily jeopardise his status in the States," he noted.

Quinn continued: “He could even be asked to leave the country if what he said on his immigration forms fails to match his claims in Spare. According to the couple’s friends, Harry is horribly stressed but as ever he has hired the best lawyers money can buy."