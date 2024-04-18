Henry Cavill jokes about post-credit scenes luck after superman snub

Henry Cavill recently shared a light-hearted reflection on his luck with post credits scenes in movies.

According to Variety report, during a screening of his latest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill talked about his history with memorable yet unfruitful post-credit appearances.

The Man of Steel actor joked about his cameo in the post-credits of the 2022 film Black Adam, where he reprised his role as Superman.

This cameo was highly anticipated as it signaled a potential resurgence of his character in the DC cinematic universe and hinted at future collaborations with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

However, the plans for the Night Hunter star's Superman did not proceed as expected.

He said, "Turns out, I don’t have much luck with post-credit scenes.... So, I may give up on those."

Cavill’s commentary came after he announced in October 2022 his return as Superman in upcoming Warner Bros. projects.

However, shortly after this announcement, Warner Bros. and DC Studios underwent a change in leadership, with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over.