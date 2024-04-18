 
King Charles plans to host family dinner in hopes of bringing William, Harry together

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

King Charles plans to play the role of a “peacemaker” between his feuding sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as the latter plans to visit the UK in May.

As reported by an insider, the monarch may host a dinner or a reception in hopes of bringing his sons together under one roof so they may talk to each other and sort out their issues.

The Royal brothers reportedly haven’t talked to each other since Harry publically attacked the Royal family in his interview with Oprah Winfrey following Megxit in 2020.

To make his sons reconcile, the cancer-stricken King has decided to go to lengths as “family means everything” to him, claimed his former butler, Grant Harrold.

“It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible,” he said, as per GB News.

“The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it's more than likely that he could play peacemaker. He may get everyone together for a dinner or reception but it does depend on all their diaries.

“Family means everything to the King, like his mother and one of his top priorities will be to ensure that this family rift is healed.”

