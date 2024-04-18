Kanye West's rep explains real reason for punching man in the face for Bianca Censori

Kanye West, a famed rapper has just taken to physically punching a random man who allegedly sexually assaulted his wife Bianca Censori while the duo was out and about.



But his representative has a lot of say about the incident because its being called a ‘grabbing and pushing’ incident.

According to a report by TMZ, “'Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.”

Because, “The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses.”

“She was battered and sexually assaulted,” all in all, the rep added before signing off.

For those unversed, previous reports said that law enforcement believed Bianca was ‘grabbed and pushed’ by an unnamed man and happened on Tuesday while Bianca was walking barefoot in Disneyland California.

This is also not the first time Kanye was accused of battery, earlier in 2023 he was accused of grabbing a photographer’s phone, and throwing it into an intersection, however, he was not charged at the time.