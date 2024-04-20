Prince William's reaction on Prince Harry changing country of residence revealed

File Footage

Prince Harry must have left Prince William “disappointed” after revealing that he changed his country of residence from the UK to the US, that too, on the same day he was told to vacate the Frogmore Cottage.



The Duke of Sussex moved to America with his wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie, back in 2020. However, it was recently revealed that he has officially changed his country of residence.

It came to the light after a travel company called Travalyst Ltd, which is primarily owned by Harry, filed their paperwork indicating to British authorities that the Duke is now a "new country/state usually resident" in the US.

Speaking of William’s possible reaction on the news, relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror that William must be feeling "hurt and disappointed."

She said, "His relationships with the Royal Family do not appear to be a priority for Harry, as he focuses on building his new brand and career in the US.”

“The finality of this decision could potentially cause Prince William and other members of the Royal Family to feel hurt and disappointed, but it may also provide clarity and closure for everyone involved," the expert added.

Alderson continued: "While Harry has been living in the US for four years, declaring it as his new usual residence officially feels like a subtle but sure way of establishing boundaries and creating a new identity separate from his royal duties.

“Harry's relationships with his family are already strained and this step sends them a message that he is not planning to return to the UK anytime soon, if at all."