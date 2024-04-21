 
menu

Prince Harry wants nothing to do with Meghan Markle's life goals

By
Web Desk

April 21, 2024

Prince Harry wants nothing to do with Meghan Markle's life goals

Experts believe Prince Harry’s life goals do not align with Meghan Markle’s at all, despite them still being married.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail she believes, “Socially, Harry is involved with a group of polo-playing friends — the Los Padres team in Santa Barbara.”

“Old friends in London complain that he has disappeared from their lives.”

But it seems “Meghan has managed to hang onto her 'pre-Harry' friends, such as yoga instructor Heather Dorak and Soho House executive Markus Anderson, both of whom joined her for Archie's birthday in May and went hiking with her the following day.”

Referencing this, Ms Boshoff admitted, “They may still be very much married, but Harry seems happiest at the edge of the spotlight — a few paces behind his wife.”

Kevin Bacon gives a rare visit to 'Footloose' set

Kevin Bacon gives a rare visit to 'Footloose' set
Prince Harry held back ‘huge' with Queen because ‘it was not done'

Prince Harry held back ‘huge' with Queen because ‘it was not done'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Californians for good' as bond with Britain collapses

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Californians for good' as bond with Britain collapses
Prince Harry ‘final goodbye' as UK snubbed for residence

Prince Harry ‘final goodbye' as UK snubbed for residence

‘Teary' Prince Harry knew King Charles had no right to take away UK home

‘Teary' Prince Harry knew King Charles had no right to take away UK home
Meghan Markle inspired by Queen Elizabeth ‘shining' example of leadership

Meghan Markle inspired by Queen Elizabeth ‘shining' example of leadership

Eminem receives new chip for 16-year sobriety milestone

Eminem receives new chip for 16-year sobriety milestone
Prince Harry ‘boundaries' with Royals ‘firm' with US residency

Prince Harry ‘boundaries' with Royals ‘firm' with US residency