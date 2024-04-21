Prince Harry wants nothing to do with Meghan Markle's life goals

Experts believe Prince Harry’s life goals do not align with Meghan Markle’s at all, despite them still being married.



These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail she believes, “Socially, Harry is involved with a group of polo-playing friends — the Los Padres team in Santa Barbara.”

“Old friends in London complain that he has disappeared from their lives.”

But it seems “Meghan has managed to hang onto her 'pre-Harry' friends, such as yoga instructor Heather Dorak and Soho House executive Markus Anderson, both of whom joined her for Archie's birthday in May and went hiking with her the following day.”

Referencing this, Ms Boshoff admitted, “They may still be very much married, but Harry seems happiest at the edge of the spotlight — a few paces behind his wife.”