Prince Harry accused of allowing himself to be mass produced

By
Web Desk

April 21, 2024

Prince Harry has just been accused of ‘producing’ himself anew at each public appearance.

Royal expert Michael Cole issued these sentiments during one of his most recent interviews with Express US.

He started the entire conversation off by making a startling claim and said, “It’s clear that Prince Harry is now being produced.”

Because “The majority of his ‘public appearances’ are not public appearances at all, but carefully choreographed video recordings played into events where his name on the invitation has been the main attraction.”

He even went as far as to warn, “Prince Harry is playing a game that can only have one winner -- and it won’t be him.”

In the eyes of Mr Cole, Prince Harry’s apparent reluctance with ‘Gotcha’ comments is the reason for this shift.

He explained, “There is the very real possibility of a media 'Gotcha' - someone with a microphone asking a provocative question or throwing an insult in order to get a reaction from the Prince.”

“Live events cannot be completely controlled. But if you record things, then the message and the image both come out in the way you would wish the world to hear and see.”

One such example was during Prince Harry’s interview with Good Morning America where he made a comment about US citizenship.

