Meghan Markle brand is 'hate-watched' in another fail

April 22, 2024

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand has been branded a miss by a royal expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched her first product under American Riviera Orchard, is said to deliver another flop.

Consultant and commentator Peter Barnes told TalkTV: "It will be interesting to see where this goes because i do think this is her last-ditched attempt. Let's be honest, everything else has been a flop or they have watched it because they hate it.

"I think that is kind of her brand now. People hate-watch it,” he mocked.

“I don't hold out much hope. do you? Not gardening and polo."

Speaking about Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s recent attendance at a polo championship, Mr Barnes added: "On the polo thing, apparently it is an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the world of polo. I bet that might be quite interesting if it was done by anyone else."

