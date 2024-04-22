 
Meghan Markle finally succumbs to Prince Harry's pressure over Lilibet, Archie

By
Web Desk

April 22, 2024

Meghan Markle is said to have been defeated by her husband Prince Harry in a big decision involving their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

An insider has claimed that the Duke has "clearly won" against Meghan over their decision not to include Archie and Lilibet in their new shows for Netflix.

The Sun on Sunday, citing a royal insider, reported: "Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won."

Prince Harry wants to keep his kids away from the public eye, while Meghan is more keen on showing them to the world.

The California-based royal couple recently announced two new projects for streaming giant Netflix as part of their multi-million deal.

They announced on their newly-launched website recently “Archewell Productions is pleased to share that two new nonfiction series are in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year overall deal.”

