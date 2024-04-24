Kate Middleton encourages George, Charlotte, Louis to show affection to King Charles

Kate Middleton reportedly asked her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to make special cards for their granddad, King Charles, amid cancer.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, the Princess of Wales wants her kids to be affectionate towards the monarch, who has been diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer.

Speaking of the kids’ special gesture, the insider said, “Kate has had the kids make Charles cards and pick-me-up items,” adding, “It’s so nice and so well received.”

This comes after Closer Weekly reported that King Charles and Kate have grown closer since they both were diagnosed of the potentially life threatening disease respectively.

Speaking on their relationship, a source revealed, “Kate is the daughter that Charles never had and they have never been closer than they are right now.”

“Going through this cancer journey together has brought them together in a way that they never expected, but is much appreciated by both of them,” they added.

Another source told In Touch a few days ago that the mother-of-three is more concerned for Charles' health than her own as she cannot bear to see her husband Prince William lose another parent.

They said, “Kate is also — even while sick herself — more concerned about Charles. She doesn’t want her husband to lose another parent."

“She knows she’ll be ok and so with that she’s just uber focused on [Charles] and his journey to health.”