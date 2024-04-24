 
Meghan Markle is still holding a grudge with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

April 24, 2024

Meghan Markle reportedly still has ill feelings towards Buckingham Palace because of what they put her and Prince Harry through, and to make matters worse Prince William and Kate Middleton are also on that list, allegedly.

Revelations such as this have been shared by an inside source close to OK magazine.

The insider in question began their admission by highlighting the issue, despite Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

According to the insider, Meghan Markle has sent words of support to Kate Middleton, and “wants her [Kate] to make a full recovery. And for the family to all be OK.”

However, “four years on from leaving, and she’s still upset by it all and can never fully forgive the royals for what they put her and Harry through and have never apologised,” the insider added before signing off. (sic)

For those unversed as of right now there is no confirmation Meghan Markle will ever visit the UK again and her attendance for the 10 year anniversary event of the Invictus Games is also still listed as “to be confirmed” despite it being one of the biggest joint events hosted so far since Megxit. 

