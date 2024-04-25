Prince Harry paying someone a salary to do business with the devil

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made admissions against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She broke everything down during a candid piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the couple’s past bids to ridicule the Royal Family and the newfound hypocrisy that’s followed.

Ms Elser began everything by saying, “Harry and Meghan devoted a significant part of their nearly six-hour TV series to laying out the many misdemeanours and sins of the British press and yet suddenly want to have ‘open lines of communication’?”

“After all these years and lawsuits and so much simmering, roiling anger, they are going to be paying someone a salary to do business with ‘the devil’?” Ms Elser added.

“I don’t know about your forehead but mine is already starting to hurt.”

That is because the question on people’s mind is “Why now suddenly do the Sussexes want or need someone on the ground and within spitting distance of a Wetherspoons pub?”

“Why do they care about their brand in a country that they had ‘fled’, ‘fearing for their lives’, as the duke told ITV’s Tom Bradby?” she also added before signing off from the conversation.

For those unversed, this is all in reference to the couple’s newfound hiring of a PR manager that has been hired from across the pond.

For those unversed the Duke is also currently being followed by a film crew for his upcoming polo series for Netflix.

Its part of an entire collection where Meghan Markle will also feature cooking, gardening and friendship.