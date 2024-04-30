 

WATCH: Erling Haaland is now 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland shares exciting post after partnership with Clash of Clans

By
Web Desk

April 30, 2024

Norwegian star striker Erling Haaland was excited as the game developer Supercell created a playable character of one of the most popular video games Clash of Clans Tuesday featuring the Manchester United forward.

"It's been tough to keep this one quiet, but I'm excited to finally be able to talk about this epic partnership with Clash of Clans," the 23-year-old Haaland said as he joined the company as a partner.

The game was released for the first time when Erling Haaland was 12 years old and it has been downloaded over 2 billion times, according to ESPN.

The character is named "Barbarian King" and is created for the first time based on a real human.

Stuart McGaw, general manager of Clash of Clans said in a statement: "When we heard Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario,"

The Norwegian player also posted a trailer of the game on his social media account showing himself interacting and facing the characters from the game before being transported into the animated world.

"I've been a huge fan of the game for a long time and know everything about it, so to appear as an in-game character is really cool."

