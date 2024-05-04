James Corden reunites with Ruth Jones for 'Gavin and Stacey' finale

James Corden is making a nostalgic return to television with a special finale episode of the popular Gavin and Stacey show.

This comes after a year of Corden stepping down from his role as the host of The Late Late Show.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared the exciting news with a selfie with co-star and co-writer Ruth Jonas.

In the photo shared the duo was holding a script for the episode, titled, Gavin and Stacey: The Finale.

Corden expressed his enthusiasm in the caption, stating, "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

Gavin and Stacey was originally aired from 2008 to 2010 and then briefly returned for a highly successful Christmas special in 2019.

The upcoming special, set to air on Christmas Day, 2024, will pick up the narrative thread from the last special, where Nessa (played by Ruth Jones) proposed to Smithy (played by James Corden), leaving fans eagerly awaiting the outcome.