 

James Corden reunites with Ruth Jones for 'Gavin and Stacey' finale

James Corden is set to return to TV with 'Gavin and Stacey' finale, after a year of stepping down from 'The Late Late Show'

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

James Corden returns to television with 'Gavin and Stacey' finale

James Corden is making a nostalgic return to television with a special finale episode of the popular Gavin and Stacey show.

This comes after a year of Corden stepping down from his role as the host of The Late Late Show.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared the exciting news with a selfie with co-star and co-writer Ruth Jonas.

In the photo shared the duo was holding a script for the episode, titled, Gavin and Stacey: The Finale.

Corden expressed his enthusiasm in the caption, stating, "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

Gavin and Stacey was originally aired from 2008 to 2010 and then briefly returned for a highly successful Christmas special in 2019.

The upcoming special, set to air on Christmas Day, 2024, will pick up the narrative thread from the last special, where Nessa (played by Ruth Jones) proposed to Smithy (played by James Corden), leaving fans eagerly awaiting the outcome.

More From Entertainment

Selena Gomez ready to settle down with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez ready to settle down with Benny Blanco
Madonna's son, David Banda channels inner Prince at musician's studio

Madonna's son, David Banda channels inner Prince at musician's studio
MrBeast brings back old challengers to compete for prize money

MrBeast brings back old challengers to compete for prize money
'Marvel' president warned Hugh Jackman against 'Wolverine': 'Don't come back'

'Marvel' president warned Hugh Jackman against 'Wolverine': 'Don't come back'
Rachel Zegler self reflects on life journey marking 23rd birthday

Rachel Zegler self reflects on life journey marking 23rd birthday
Gigi Hadid celebrated 29th birthday with Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift

Gigi Hadid celebrated 29th birthday with Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift

Zendaya hailed for ‘dressing in character mode'

Zendaya hailed for ‘dressing in character mode'
Johnny Depp 'in really good spirits' after working on upcoming film

Johnny Depp 'in really good spirits' after working on upcoming film
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes react to Rob Marciano's 'relatable' 'GMA' exit

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes react to Rob Marciano's 'relatable' 'GMA' exit

Hugh Jackman shares exciting details about 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman shares exciting details about 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's feelings towards Kate Middleton's health woes exposed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's feelings towards Kate Middleton's health woes exposed
King Charles wants Prince Harry expecting nothing of Queen Camilla

King Charles wants Prince Harry expecting nothing of Queen Camilla