 

Are Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos new celebrity besties?

Former NFL star hangs out with Amazon founder at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix party

By
Web Desk

May 04, 2024

Tom Brady spotted with Jeff Bezos ahead of getting roasted by teammates. — The Athletic, Reuters/File

Former National Football Association (NFL) star Tom Brady and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos were spotted together at Sports Illustrated's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix party at the Surf Club earlier this week.

According to HOLA! the former New England Patriots quarterback and the tech billionaire, both residents of Miami, appeared to be having a good time as they chatted sitting next to each other.

Bezos, 60, attended the party without his fiancee and Emmy Award-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez.

Former NFL star chats night away with Amazon founder at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix party. — Page Six

Instead, he was accompanied by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and celebrity attorney Alex Spiro, while Brady, 46, was seen chatting mostly with Bezos the entire night.

Brady seemed to have a fun night before he got roasted by his former teammates and comedians on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Confirmed roasters include Brady's former teammates Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe, and former coach Bill Belichick. 

Although nothing is off-limits during celebrity roasts, Brady will have the opportunity to roast everyone back.

Per Yahoo! Sports, Ross expects his former teammate to "have the set of the night", as he said: "He's ruthless. He wants to win his own roast."

More From Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player
What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?

What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?
Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series

Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series
Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi
Real Madrid make it to Champions League final

Real Madrid make it to Champions League final
Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11

Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11
Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?

Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada
Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season

Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season
Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer

Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer
Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit
Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today

Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today