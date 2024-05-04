Are Tom Brady and Jeff Bezos new celebrity besties?

Former NFL star hangs out with Amazon founder at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix party

Tom Brady spotted with Jeff Bezos ahead of getting roasted by teammates. — The Athletic, Reuters/File

Former National Football Association (NFL) star Tom Brady and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos were spotted together at Sports Illustrated's Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix party at the Surf Club earlier this week.

According to HOLA! the former New England Patriots quarterback and the tech billionaire, both residents of Miami, appeared to be having a good time as they chatted sitting next to each other.

Bezos, 60, attended the party without his fiancee and Emmy Award-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez.

Former NFL star chats night away with Amazon founder at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix party. — Page Six

Instead, he was accompanied by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and celebrity attorney Alex Spiro, while Brady, 46, was seen chatting mostly with Bezos the entire night.

Brady seemed to have a fun night before he got roasted by his former teammates and comedians on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Confirmed roasters include Brady's former teammates Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe, and former coach Bill Belichick.

Although nothing is off-limits during celebrity roasts, Brady will have the opportunity to roast everyone back.

Per Yahoo! Sports, Ross expects his former teammate to "have the set of the night", as he said: "He's ruthless. He wants to win his own roast."