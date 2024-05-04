 

Sania Mirza reminds fans and followers to 'smile' often

Indian tennis star posts her latest pictures on Instagram with a message

By
Sports Desk

May 04, 2024

Former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza, who is not only world-famous sports star but also an influencer and motivational figure, asked her fans and followers to smile often, no matter what life brings up.

In her latest Instagram post, the 37-year-old tennis ace posted some pictures of herself to grace her followers’ feed.

Sania epitomised elegance in a white base floral co-ord set and a matte makeup look. For jewellery, she kept it simple as well with golden hoops and a bracelet and name pendant that she always has on.

".... and smile," she captioned the picture encouraging people to do everything with a grin on their face. 

The celebrity was all smiles in the pictures and motivated people to remain positive and be content in every situation, maintaining an upbeat demeanor.

The Indian star is a highly active member of the community on social media as she loves to post and share online.

As a personality known across the globe for her talent and success as a tennis player, Sania continues to inspire thousands across the globe, especially in India and Pakistan, which are home to her huge fan bases.

Be it her style and fashion sense or resilience and self-love after going through a tough phase, the tennis star is a big source of motivation for her Instagram followers. 

