Arshad Nadeem ranks among top five in world javelin ranking

Gold medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates at Paris 2024 Olympics with his medal on the podium — Reuters

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem secured fourth position in javelin’s latest ranking for throwers, according to the ranking released by the World Athletics Federation on Saturday.

According to the update, Arshad holds 1,370 points, placing him among the world’s elite despite limited participation in ranking events this season.

Arshad, who rose to international prominence after his gold-winning performance at the Paris Olympics, has only competed in one event this year — the Asian Athletics Championships, where he claimed gold.

His absence from several ranking tournaments has affected his position in the standings, preventing a further rise. However, the coming months may offer a chance for improvement.

Ahead of the World Athletics Championships in September, Arshad is likely to participate in two to three international competitions, which could significantly boost his ranking points if he performs well.

Meanwhile, Indian star Neeraj Chopra has claimed the top spot in the men’s javelin rankings, surpassing Grenada’s Anderson Peters.

Chopra currently leads with 1,445 points, followed by Peters at 1,431, and Germany’s Julian Weber at 1,407.

Other notable names in the top six include Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, ranked fifth with 1,346 points, and Julius Yego of Kenya in sixth place with 1,314 points.

On the women’s side, Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi hold the number one ranking with 1,405 points, followed by Serbia’s Adriana Vilagos with 1,351.

South Africa’s Jo-Ane Du Plessis at third with 1,318, while Elina Tzengko of Greece ranked fourth with 1,309 points.

For the unversed, Nadeem captured global attention last year when he shattered the Olympic javelin record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics and clinched the coveted gold medal.

Stretching his dominance, Arshad produced a similar outcome at the Asian Athletics Championship last month by securing the gold medal with an 86.40-meter throw.

He also became the first Pakistani in over 50 years to win a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, marking Pakistan's first gold since 1973 when the country last claimed top honors in javelin throw and 800 meters — won by Allah Dada and Muhammad Younis, respectively, during the event in the Philippines.