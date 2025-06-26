Pakistani cueists shine at Asian Team Snooker Championship

This collage shows Pakistani cueists Awais Munir (left) and Muhammad Asif. — Reporter/File

Pakistan 1, comprising Awais Munir and Muhammad Asif, made a strong start at the Asian Team Snooker Championship by winning both of their group-stage matches on the opening day, securing their place in the knockout round.

In their first match, Pakistan 1 dominated Cambodia with a clean 3-0 victory.

The frame scores were 82-30, 59-16, and 78-0. They followed up with another impressive performance, defeating Qatar 3-1.

After Munir lost the opening singles frame, Pakistan 1 staged a strong comeback, sealing the win with frame scores of 47-81, 82-23, 63-30, and 62-16.

Meanwhile, Pakistan 2, represented by Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Sajjad, had a mixed day, winning one match and losing the other.

They staged a thrilling comeback against Bahrain, recovering from an early 0-2 deficit to win 3-2. The frame scores were 41-87, 46-48, 73-41, 80-35, and 60-17.

However, they later fell 1-3 to China, with the frame scores reading 16-78, 58-21, 48-66, and 20-83.

Both teams will play their last group matches on Friday before the tournament enters the knock-out stage.