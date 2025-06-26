 
Geo News

Pakistani cueists shine at Asian Team Snooker Championship

Awais Munir, Muhammad Asif win their group-stage matches, secure place in knockout round

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

June 26, 2025

This collage shows Pakistani cueists Awais Munir (left) and Muhammad Asif. — Reporter/File
This collage shows Pakistani cueists Awais Munir (left) and Muhammad Asif. — Reporter/File

Pakistan 1, comprising Awais Munir and Muhammad Asif, made a strong start at the Asian Team Snooker Championship by winning both of their group-stage matches on the opening day, securing their place in the knockout round.

In their first match, Pakistan 1 dominated Cambodia with a clean 3-0 victory.

The frame scores were 82-30, 59-16, and 78-0. They followed up with another impressive performance, defeating Qatar 3-1.

After Munir lost the opening singles frame, Pakistan 1 staged a strong comeback, sealing the win with frame scores of 47-81, 82-23, 63-30, and 62-16.

Meanwhile, Pakistan 2, represented by Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Sajjad, had a mixed day, winning one match and losing the other.

They staged a thrilling comeback against Bahrain, recovering from an early 0-2 deficit to win 3-2. The frame scores were 41-87, 46-48, 73-41, 80-35, and 60-17.

However, they later fell 1-3 to China, with the frame scores reading 16-78, 58-21, 48-66, and 20-83.

Both teams will play their last group matches on Friday before the tournament enters the knock-out stage.

Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistani karatekas clinch 10 medals at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in hockey U18 Asia Cup
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Neeraj Chopra leverages star power as crowds flock to self-titled event
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
Pakistan's Huzaifa Arshad wins gold at South Asian Karate Championship
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2026
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Pakistan end women's Asian Cup qualifiers campaign with win over Kyrgyzstan
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
Shadab Khan on road to recovery after successful shoulder surgery
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps video
'He walked, I melted': Shaheen Afridi shares video of son's first steps