Lahore Qalandars' PSL-winning trio set for BBL clash

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (R) will be in action for Brisbane Heat while his teammate in Lahore Qalandars Sam Billings (L) will be playing for Sydney Thunder in BBL. — Reporter

LONDON: Three key members of the reigning Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars are set to lock horns in Australia — but this time, as opponents as the Big Bash League (BBL) gears up for another thrilling season later this year.

Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars fiery fast bowling duo Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, along with England and Kent’s dynamic wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings, have all been signed by different franchises in the BBL.

The trio, who played pivotal roles in Lahore Qalandars’ recent triumph in Pakistan Super League’s 10th edition as well as in helping them become champions in 2023, will now test their mettle against each other in the high-octane Australian T20 league.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who led Lahore Qalandars to their third title victory in the PSL and thus became the most successful captain in the tournament’s history, is set to make his BBL debut with Brisbane Heat.

Rauf returns to Melbourne Stars, while Billings will don the green of Sydney Thunder once again.

During Lahore Qalandars’ recent UK trophy tour celebrating their latest PSL victory both Shaheen Afridi and Sam Billings were looking forward to facing off against each other down under.

While speaking to Geo News, Shaheen Afridi shared his excitement about joining Brisbane Heat and playing at the iconic Gabba.

“I hope that I will enjoy my time with Brisbane Heat,” Shaheen said. “The special thing about Gabba is that fast bowlers love to bowl there. I’ve played a few matches there in the past and had good success. So I’m very hopeful that with the team and management, I will have some wonderful moments and looking forward to perform well for them.”

When asked about the prospect of facing his teammate and fellow speedster Haris Rauf in the BBL, Shaheen responded with a mischievous grin:

“I hope he [Haris Rauf] doesn’t dare to bowl against me. If he does, I will hit him for a lot of sixes!”

On the other hand, Sam Billings, who has built a strong camaraderie with both Shaheen and Haris during his time at Lahore Qalandars, was equally excited about the upcoming contests.

“Well, I’m looking forward to facing Shaheen Afridi,” Billings told Geo. “He’s a quality performer, one of the best bowlers in the world, but I look forward to having some good battles against him. But he’s my brother.”

Billings also praised the growing influence of Pakistani talent in international T20 leagues.

“Shadab [Khan] is also there in my team as well. So, real Pakistani influence, which is fantastic. I mean, the talent in Pakistan for cricket is phenomenal. And it’s just great to see those individuals get the recognition they deserve.”

As the BBL draws closer, fans can look forward to some mouthwatering matchups — especially when these Qalandars-turned-rivals take the field. Whether it’s Shaheen steaming in at Billings or Haris squaring off against his captain, the tournament promises intense competition and a celebration of cricketing camaraderie.

Other Pakistani cricketers who’ve signed for the upcoming edition of BBL are Babar Azam (Sydney Sixers), Mohammad Rizwan & Hassan Khan (Both Melbourne Renegades), Hasan Ali (Adelaide Strikers) and Shadab Khan (Sydney Thunder).