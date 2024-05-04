Imad Wasim breaks silence on 'animosity' with Babar Azam ahead of T20 World Cup

"Maybe Babar has become captain again because he will lead us to World Cup trophy," says all-rounder

Imad Wasim (left) and Babar Azam during the second T20I against New Zealand on April 15, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has finally responded to speculations surrounding his alleged rifts with skipper Babar Azam which he brushed aside in his latest statement, saying that the team is focused on winning the T20 World Cup 2024 under the latter’s captaincy.



Imad said that Pakistan are keen on winning the T20 World Cup 2024 under the captaincy of Babar.

“We have no issues with Babar. He is the captain of the team and we are all supporting him,” said Imad. “Maybe Babar has become captain again because he will lead us to the World Cup trophy.”

The left-hander is also keen on putting up a good show during the mega event.

“I want to satisfy people with my performance on the field and play according to the role given to me,” he said.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to leave for Dublin, ahead of the tour of Ireland, on 7 May following a three-day camp in Lahore from 4-6 May.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi and batter Azam Khan will join the camp today while the rest of the members of the squad have already started training at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pacer Hasan Ali and all-rounder Shadab Khan won’t attend the ongoing training camp ahead of the tour of Ireland.

Shadab and Hasan, who is currently playing county cricket for Warwickshire, will join the squad in Ireland.

Pakistan team will play three T20Is in Ireland, followed by four in England. After the England series, Pakistan will leave for the United States to feature in the T20 World Cup.

The 18-player squad, which was announced for Ireland and England T20Is, will be reduced to 15 players for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will begin on June 1, after the first T20I against England on May 22.

Pakistan squad for Ireland and England T20Is

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan