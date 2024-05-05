‘Wise' Meghan Markle keeping away from Prince Harry accomplishments

Meghan Markle has seemingly made a wise choice as she decides to quit UK trip with Prince Harry.



The Duke of Sussex, who is expected to fly to his homeland in the coming week, would make a solo visit in honour of Invictus Games.

Lauding Meghan’s ‘wise’ decision of putting herself away from the potential drama in the UK, PR expert Lynn Carratt said: "It's a wise decision that Meghan isn't accompanying Harry to the UK for the Invictus Games.”

She told Mirror: "This event is one of Harry's greatest accomplishments, that he was already involved in before meeting Meghan.

"If Megan were to return to the UK, the press coverage of the Invictus Games service would likely be overshadowed by her presence, which neither Harry nor Meghan would want."

Lynn then added: "Additionally, there is some hostility towards Meghan in the UK, and it's understandable that she wouldn't want to subject herself to negative press or public reception."