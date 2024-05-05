 

‘Wise' Meghan Markle keeping away from Prince Harry accomplishments

Meghan Markle told to stay away from the Royal Family with new wise choice

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Meghan Markle has seemingly made a wise choice as she decides to quit UK trip with Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, who is expected to fly to his homeland in the coming week, would make a solo visit in honour of Invictus Games.

Lauding Meghan’s ‘wise’ decision of putting herself away from the potential drama in the UK, PR expert Lynn Carratt said: "It's a wise decision that Meghan isn't accompanying Harry to the UK for the Invictus Games.”

She told Mirror: "This event is one of Harry's greatest accomplishments, that he was already involved in before meeting Meghan.

"If Megan were to return to the UK, the press coverage of the Invictus Games service would likely be overshadowed by her presence, which neither Harry nor Meghan would want."

Lynn then added: "Additionally, there is some hostility towards Meghan in the UK, and it's understandable that she wouldn't want to subject herself to negative press or public reception."

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle leaves Harry ‘alone' in fear of ‘bad reception'

Meghan Markle leaves Harry ‘alone' in fear of ‘bad reception'
Prince Harry, Meghan decide to be ‘super respectful' of Kate, Prince William

Prince Harry, Meghan decide to be ‘super respectful' of Kate, Prince William

'Bon Jovi' guitarist Richie Sambora drops big confession: ‘It's really hard'

'Bon Jovi' guitarist Richie Sambora drops big confession: ‘It's really hard'
Travis Kelce meets up with The Chainsmokers at duo's latest gig

Travis Kelce meets up with The Chainsmokers at duo's latest gig
Paula Cole credits 'these generations' for identity realization

Paula Cole credits 'these generations' for identity realization
Britney Spears' mom, Lynne lands in LA post singer's injury

Britney Spears' mom, Lynne lands in LA post singer's injury
Emily Blunt recalls THIS 'stressful' stunt

Emily Blunt recalls THIS 'stressful' stunt

Sofia Vergara eager to become grandma, reveals preferred nickname

Sofia Vergara eager to become grandma, reveals preferred nickname

Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes talks power of words

Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes talks power of words
Dua Lipa reacts to viral 2018 'BRITs' meme

Dua Lipa reacts to viral 2018 'BRITs' meme
Kate Middleton dethrones Prince William

Kate Middleton dethrones Prince William

Meghan Markle taking Royal family feud to the extreme by snubbing UK visit

Meghan Markle taking Royal family feud to the extreme by snubbing UK visit