Prince Harry has ‘special desire to see King well' upon UK visit

Prince Harry is hopeful of meeting his father upon his upcoming UK visit.



The Duke of Sussex, who is celebrating 10 years of Invictus Games in England next week, wants to check up on his father, King Charles, as the latter resumes duties.

According to Royal expert Russell Myers, a source has claimed: "Harry has kept in regular contact with his father on several occasions and made no secret of his desire to see him when he can," explained the source.

"He has been especially concerned about him and hopes the King will be well and able to see him as planned,” they add.

This comes as Harry made his last visit to the UK back in February after learning about His Majesty’s cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.