King Charles appears in high spirits ahead of Archie's fifth birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to mark their son Archie's 5th birthday together at their multi-million mansion in California

King Charles appeared in high spirits as he stepped out to go to the church on Sunday, a day before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s fifth birthday.



King Charles grandson Archie will be celebrating his 5th birthday on Monday, May 6.

Meghan and Harry are expected to mark their son’s special day together at their multi-million mansion in California.

According to a report by the Daily Express, King Charles was pictured leaving Sunday Service in Gloucestershire.

Meanwhile, there are claims Meghan and Harry are expected to delight King Charles on their son Prince Archie’s birthday by releasing his new photo.

Also, Prince Harry has reached out to King Charles for an "olive-branch meeting" during his visit to the UK.

Last week, the Invictus Games Foundation spokesperson confirmed, “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

The foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.