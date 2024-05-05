 

King Charles appears in high spirits ahead of Archie's fifth birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to mark their son Archie's 5th birthday together at their multi-million mansion in California

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

King Charles appears in high spirits ahead of Archie's fifth birthday

King Charles appeared in high spirits as he stepped out to go to the church on Sunday, a day before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s fifth birthday.

King Charles grandson Archie will be celebrating his 5th birthday on Monday, May 6.

Meghan and Harry are expected to mark their son’s special day together at their multi-million mansion in California.

According to a report by the Daily Express, King Charles was pictured leaving Sunday Service in Gloucestershire.

Meanwhile, there are claims Meghan and Harry are expected to delight King Charles on their son Prince Archie’s birthday by releasing his new photo.

Also, Prince Harry has reached out to King Charles for an "olive-branch meeting" during his visit to the UK.

Last week, the Invictus Games Foundation spokesperson confirmed, “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

The foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th. 

More From Entertainment

Kim Kardashian channeling Kanye West, Bianca Censori fashion?

Kim Kardashian channeling Kanye West, Bianca Censori fashion?
Prince Harry issued warning about reconciliation with King Charles ahead of UK return

Prince Harry issued warning about reconciliation with King Charles ahead of UK return
Kate Middleton follows in King Charles footsteps amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton follows in King Charles footsteps amid cancer battle
Prince Harry branded unwise for doing the unthinkable

Prince Harry branded unwise for doing the unthinkable
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to delight King Charles on Archie's 5th birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to delight King Charles on Archie's 5th birthday
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon happy about ‘The Talk' fall?

Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon happy about ‘The Talk' fall?
Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles ahead of UK trip

Prince Harry reaches out to King Charles ahead of UK trip
Prince William, Kate Middleton's intentions with Archie, Lilibet exposed

Prince William, Kate Middleton's intentions with Archie, Lilibet exposed
Prince William, Kate Middleton prepared to take throne as King Charles battles cancer video

Prince William, Kate Middleton prepared to take throne as King Charles battles cancer
Meghan Markle refuses to forgive and forget despite Kate's life threatening illness video

Meghan Markle refuses to forgive and forget despite Kate's life threatening illness
Prince Harry refuses to forget loyalty to ‘elephant in the room' Meghan Markle despite UK trip video

Prince Harry refuses to forget loyalty to ‘elephant in the room' Meghan Markle despite UK trip
Kate Middleton issued strong warning over meeting Prince Harry

Kate Middleton issued strong warning over meeting Prince Harry