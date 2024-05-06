 

‘Grieving' Meghan Markle wants Prince Andrew to be ‘ostracised'

Meghan Markle wants Prince Andrew to be punished for his actions

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024


Meghan Markle reportedly wants the Royal Family to take strict actions on Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is active women’s rights advocate, wants the Duke of York to pay for his alleged association with assaulting American citizen Virginia Giuffre.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said: "The fact that Prince Andrew has not been completely ostracised is another deep source of grievance for Meghan – she's been pushed out so why not Andrew, who has behaved appallingly?”

He added: “Meghan has a point but what she doesn't see is that for all his faults Andrew has at least done what the royal family told him to do: Andrew was told to say nothing after his disgrace and he continues to say nothing."

This comes as a year after Prince Andrew settled his defamation case outside of court for a reported amount of £12million.

