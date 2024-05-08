 

Kate Middleton's thoughts about Prince Harry's get well soon wishes exposed

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s close friend reveals what the future Queen thinks about Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Kate Middleton's thoughts about Prince Harry's get well soon wishes exposed

Close friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales have just shed some light into what the post-cancer relationship is like with the Sussexes.

Everything has been brought to light by the pal in question, during their interview with The Daily Beast.

During that conversation the pal admitted, “[Harry is] just another person who sold his story to the papers. A ‘get well soon’ message is neither here nor there,” at this point for both Prince William and Kate Middleton alike.

In light of this, “the whole situation doesn’t use up a huge amount of their mental energy anymore.”

All in all, “William and Kate have accepted it and moved on” with their lives.

For those unversed, Prince Harry has officially landed in the UK, and this is his lastest trip back, this time for the 10th anniversary thanksgiving event for The Invictus Games.

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle avoiding UK after it was ‘tough to hold smile'

Meghan Markle avoiding UK after it was ‘tough to hold smile'
Prince Harry told his ‘grievance' is smaller than Prince William crisis

Prince Harry told his ‘grievance' is smaller than Prince William crisis

Jana Kramer thinks Taylor Swift becoming more drunk

Jana Kramer thinks Taylor Swift becoming more drunk
Prince Harry collecting only frequent flyer miles instead of forgivenesses

Prince Harry collecting only frequent flyer miles instead of forgivenesses
Courteney Cox gets emotional over ‘Friends' 20th anniversary

Courteney Cox gets emotional over ‘Friends' 20th anniversary
Rebel Wilson makes traumatizing confession about her childhood

Rebel Wilson makes traumatizing confession about her childhood
King Charles' plans for Prince Harry meeting laid bare after UK touchdown

King Charles' plans for Prince Harry meeting laid bare after UK touchdown
King Charles new move shows he's not going to be forgiving Prince Harry video

King Charles new move shows he's not going to be forgiving Prince Harry
Prince Harry touches down in London for UK Invictus Games anniversary event

Prince Harry touches down in London for UK Invictus Games anniversary event

Prince Harry ready to put 'pride and differences' to one side for King Charles

Prince Harry ready to put 'pride and differences' to one side for King Charles
Buckingham Palace shares 'sad news' a day before Prince Harry's UK return

Buckingham Palace shares 'sad news' a day before Prince Harry's UK return
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip Met Gala 2024 for THIS reason

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip Met Gala 2024 for THIS reason