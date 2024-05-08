Kate Middleton's thoughts about Prince Harry's get well soon wishes exposed

Close friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales have just shed some light into what the post-cancer relationship is like with the Sussexes.



Everything has been brought to light by the pal in question, during their interview with The Daily Beast.

During that conversation the pal admitted, “[Harry is] just another person who sold his story to the papers. A ‘get well soon’ message is neither here nor there,” at this point for both Prince William and Kate Middleton alike.

In light of this, “the whole situation doesn’t use up a huge amount of their mental energy anymore.”

All in all, “William and Kate have accepted it and moved on” with their lives.

For those unversed, Prince Harry has officially landed in the UK, and this is his lastest trip back, this time for the 10th anniversary thanksgiving event for The Invictus Games.