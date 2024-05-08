 

George, Amal Clooney new shifting plans revealed

George Clooney and wife Amal are reportedly planning to celebrate their 10th anniversary at a new place

May 08, 2024

George Clooney and Amal Clooney reportedly want to raise their kids in privacy.

The American filmmaker is the father to twins, Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney, who is a British barrister by profession.

Speaking of the Clooney family, an insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly, that the duo “plan to have all their friends fly over from Hollywood, and, of course, both their families will be there,” as they want to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary at their new home in Southern France.

They also dished details about the 6-year-old twins, “Now that the kids are school-aged, Amal and George are thinking very seriously about where they want them to grow up.”

Reasoning why the couple wants to move to France, the source added, “As much as they both love big cities like Los Angeles and London, they feel that a smaller town offers a lot more for their kids,” noting, “especially when it comes to privacy.”

Wrapping up the chat, the insider also mentioned, “They love the countryside and the lifestyle. Amal and the twins speak French, and George is taking lessons.”

