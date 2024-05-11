 

'Riverdale' stars join Madeline Petsch at 'The Strangers' premiere

Madeline Petsch's new film, 'The Strangers: Chapter 1' is scheduled to release on May 17

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

'Riverdale' stars join Madeline Petsch at 'The Strangers' premiere

Riverdale stars Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes recently reunited at Los Angeles.

The nostalgic reunion of the trio, who share close friends since the their time on the series took place at the premiere of Petsch's new film, The Strangers: Chapter 1.

The horror flick film is set to hit theaters on May 17 and marks a new venture for Petsch, who stars alongside Froy Gutierrez, portraying a couple whose anniversary trip turns terrifying after their car breaks down in a mysterious town.

This film is a continuation of the horror franchise that began with the original The Strangers in 2008.

Taking to Instagram, Petsch posted photos with her friends, expressing gratitude for having them by their side.

She wrote in caption, "feeling so incredibly lucky to have my girls through every chapter of life. the strangers premieres only in theaters may 17th!!!!!"

At the premiere, Petsch dazzled in a striking black Diesel dress, while Mendes chose a sophisticated nude midi dress from Altuzarra, and Reinhart appeared in a classic black gown.

More From Entertainment

'Only Murders in the Building' star Jane Lynch teases return in season 4

'Only Murders in the Building' star Jane Lynch teases return in season 4
Shania Twain sparks mixed reactions with recent makeover

Shania Twain sparks mixed reactions with recent makeover
Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro receive Songwriters of the Year honour

Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro receive Songwriters of the Year honour
Hailey Bieber's due date revealed amid Justin Bieber pregnancy announcement video

Hailey Bieber's due date revealed amid Justin Bieber pregnancy announcement
Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare

Prince Harry personal invite to King Charles, Prince William laid bare
New update on Kate Middleton's cancer recovery comes to light video

New update on Kate Middleton's cancer recovery comes to light
Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like 'peasant'

Jennifer Lopez slammed for treating reporter like 'peasant'
Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit video

Prince Harry seems ‘more like a child himself' around kids during charity visit
Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo? video

Meghan Markle was in the UK while Prince Harry flew solo?
Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Expert reveals Prince Harry's ‘key' mental health statement during Nigeria speech

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career

Jennifer Connelly names person behind start of her Hollywood career
Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'

Ozzy Osbourne's son talks humble roots: ‘Everyone was factory workers'