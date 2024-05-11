'Riverdale' stars join Madeline Petsch at 'The Strangers' premiere

Madeline Petsch's new film, 'The Strangers: Chapter 1' is scheduled to release on May 17

'Riverdale' stars join Madeline Petsch at 'The Strangers' premiere

Riverdale stars Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes recently reunited at Los Angeles.

The nostalgic reunion of the trio, who share close friends since the their time on the series took place at the premiere of Petsch's new film, The Strangers: Chapter 1.

The horror flick film is set to hit theaters on May 17 and marks a new venture for Petsch, who stars alongside Froy Gutierrez, portraying a couple whose anniversary trip turns terrifying after their car breaks down in a mysterious town.

This film is a continuation of the horror franchise that began with the original The Strangers in 2008.

Taking to Instagram, Petsch posted photos with her friends, expressing gratitude for having them by their side.

She wrote in caption, "feeling so incredibly lucky to have my girls through every chapter of life. the strangers premieres only in theaters may 17th!!!!!"



At the premiere, Petsch dazzled in a striking black Diesel dress, while Mendes chose a sophisticated nude midi dress from Altuzarra, and Reinhart appeared in a classic black gown.