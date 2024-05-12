Justin Bieber's Madame Tussauds figure gets the sweetest upgrade

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy on Thursday via Instagram

Justin Bieber's Madame Tussauds figure gets the sweetest upgrade

Justin Bieber’s wax figure now has a baby on board.

After the singer announced pregnancy with his wife Hailey Bieber, Madame Tussauds London upgraded his wax figure by adding a baby carrier on it.

Nodding to Justin’s song Baby, a rep for the tourist attraction said in a news release, “It’s to help him get some all-important practice ahead of the big arrival.”

The celebrity couple, who has been married since 2018, shared a joint post on Instagram, to announce their vow renewals and pregnancy.

A source told PEOPLE that the day Justin and Hailey found out that they were expecting their first baby together was "just the best day for them."

"Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby,” the insider shared.

Moreover, they also claimed that the two have also already made major decisions for their first child.

“They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby,” the tipster revealed.