 

'End of an era': James Anderson announces retirement from Test cricket

"I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to [do so]," says James Anderson

By
Sports Desk

May 12, 2024

England fast bowler James Anderson gestures during a match. — Instagram/jimmya9/File

England's veteran fast bowler James Anderson Saturday announced his retirement from Test cricket saying that the team's match against West Indies on July 10 at the Lords Cricket Ground will be his last.

Aged 41, the right-arm pacer who has represented England in 187 Test matches, is widely considered the greatest English fast bowler for his remarkable performances throughout his illustrious career spanning around 20 years.

"Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test [...] I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to because there is no greater feeling," Anderson said in a statement issued on his Instagram account.

"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much

" I couldn't have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.

"I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it. See you at the Test, go well," the veteran pacer added.

Anderson's longtime bowling companion, Stuart Broad, decided to end his career last summer and had a fairytale farewell, riding off into the sunset after clinching a wicket with his final ball, securing a draw for England in the Ashes.

Remember, Anderson became the first seamer to clinch 700 Test wickets, and third overall, in the fifth and final Test between England and India in March earlier this year.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top of the all-time chart with 800 wickets from 133 Tests, followed by Australia spin legend Shane Warne (708).

