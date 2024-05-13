 

Lamar Jackson vs Patrick Mahomes all set to take place

Ravens' Jackson does not like to face Kansas City Chiefs' Mahomes

Sports Desk

May 13, 2024

NFL will release the entire schedule on Wednesday. — Reuters/File

The Kansas City Chiefs are all set to host the Baltimore Ravens at the 2024 NFL season opener, promising to be a huge event.

Marca reported that Patrick Mahomes’ team are eyeing to clinch the Super Bowl for the third successive season and the first side that they will be able to knock out are Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson.

The announcement was made Monday, with the game all set to be played on September 5 (Thursday). This fixture will be a rematch of the previous seasons’ AFC Championship Game, which the Chiefs won 17-10.

The NFL tradition of kicking off the season with a special game started in 2002. The Kansas City Chiefs have a decent record in these openers, winning two out of three. Sure, they took a tough loss last year against the Detroit Lions by just one point, proving that a Kickoff defeat doesn't necessarily spell disaster for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, the Ravens have only played one game, and they were defeated at the hands of the Denver Broncos in the 2013 season.

Fans will have to wait until Wednesday for the NFL to release the entire schedule for the new season, but there is already something to look forward to.

Lamar Jackson will have to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and he has admitted that he does not like it.

"I don't like competing against him at all," Jackson said of Mahomes, via The Athletic in January. "He's definitely a great QB. Definitely a Hall of Famer. That's a no brainer."

