Piers Morgan mocks real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer' over interview fee

Piers Morgan interviewed the real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ an reportedly paid her a small fee

Piers Morgan interviewed the real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ an reportedly paid her a small fee

Piers Morgan has hit back at real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer after he interviewed her on his YouTube show.

Morgan’s interview with the woman, named Fiona Harvey, has received over 10 million views after the show itself topped Netflix charts.

Following the bombshell interview, in which Fiona denied Richard Gadd’s claims that she stalked him, she revealed that she was paid only £250 for her appearance.

"I have not signed a contract for the interview and I will be seeking far more than a piddling £250. I’d settle for a million,” she told the Daily Record.

Piers took to X and shared a snap of the headline, which read “I want a million, Morgan” and wrote, "No Fiona.. you want an agent," followed with a laughing emoji.

In the comments section, netizens called Piers out for exploiting the woman’s lack of representation.

"Piers laughing at paying a clearly vulnerable woman 250 quid......disgusting to be fair," wrote one person.

"Whatever she did (& yes I watched the interview) it's pretty low to laugh at someone unrepresented being exploited. £250 is ridiculous," argued another.





"That woman gave you the most viewers you’ll ever have and she didn’t even have an agent. Exploitation is hilarious ain’t it Piers," another wrote.

Meanwhile, other commenters joked around that Piers is now likely to get stalked by the woman.