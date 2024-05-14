 

Prince Harry sparks backlash for still stewing in his at-home steam room

May 14, 2024

Prince Harry’s lack of any charity work has just been brought forward amid questions about what the Duke is doing stewing in his at-home steam room over his family’s various indignities.

Ms Elser started the entire conversation by comparing the Waleses with the Sussexes and referenced their work for the homelessness charity The Passage as well as the Christmas initiative and even the work they’ve done in the past for baby banks.

But when it comes to Prince Harry, the expert questioned, “So, what exactly has Harry been up to this year?”

Because “his Spare press tour, various outings of a storm-cloud looking duke propped up on hard chairs being lobbed soft ball questions by an all male clutch of interviewers, was over by mid-January.”

Before concluding she also wondered, “How long can one man spend stewing in his at-home steam room over his family’s various indignities and slights?”

For those unversed, as of the beginning of 2024, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, whereas King Charles is also undergoing treatment for the same disease.

