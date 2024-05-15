 

King Charles leaves Prince Harry 'furious' with latest move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to US

May 15, 2024

King Charles leaves Prince Harry 'furious' with latest move

King Charles has left his younger son Prince Harry ‘furious’ with his latest move days after the monarch refused to meet him in UK.

According to a report by the 10 News First, Prince Harry is said to be ‘furious’ after King Charles handed over a prestigious military role to Prince William, putting him in charge of the regiment Harry once served in.

The palace announced on Tuesday, “Today, at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, The King officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps - the combat aviation arm of the British Army - to The Prince of Wales.”

Commenting on Prince Harry’s reaction, royal expert Angela Levin reshared the 10 News First post saying “If Harry hadn't have stepped down from being a working royal, different decisions could have been made.

“Not necessarily on this one, however, as William knows how to fly and is heir to the throne.”

King Charles officially handed over the new role to Prince William while Harry and Meghan Markle were in Nigeria.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to US.

