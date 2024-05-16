 

Shafaat's mimicry of PM Shehbaz prompts laughter

PM Shehbaz says soon he will hold discussion with officials of PHF regarding revival of hockey in country

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Comedian Shafaat Ali (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) during a ceremony in Islamabad on May 15, 2024. —Screengrab/PTV News/YouTube

During an event in honour of the national hockey team in Islamabad for playing the 2024 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final, standup comedian Syed Shafaat Ali mimicked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the event the premier said, “I would like to congratulate the Pakistan hockey team for making the nation proud at the international level.

“Pakistan hockey was on a decline but now we can see that the good days of Pakistan are returning due to your hard work."

After concluding his speech, PM Shehbaz tongue-in-cheek said he once had been inflicted ‘injury’ by Shafaat so when he saw him in the event he thought he was in trouble.

The stand-up comedian is famous for mimicking politicians and his videos performing mimicry have gone viral on social media.

The PM invited the celebrated comic on stage to crack some joke or perform a mimicry set. Following which, Shafaat took the stage, but said it was difficult for him to mimic the premier live as he stood before him. The prime minister, however, said there was no problem and that the comedian could repeat the joke he had earlier made on him.

Shafaat mesmerised the audience by his talent, as he not only matched Shehbaz’s voice but also imitated the same gestures as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader does.

In the PM’s voice, the comedian told Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood that if the hockey players were not appointed in various public departments in a week then he would hold a meeting with Rana on another topic, as he would never speak to him again on sports at least. Upon which, the hall burst out laughing.

During his speech, PM Shehbaz directed the authorities to induct the hockey players in government institutes. 

He also spoke about holding a discussion with the officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) regarding revival of the sport in the country.

Cheques, worth Rs1 million each, were also distributed among the members of the hockey team to recognise their achievements.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup proved to be a breath of fresh air for hockey fans after Pakistan qualified for the final of the event for the first time in 13 years.

More From Sports

Inter Miami secure scoreless draw against Orlando City sans Lionel Messi

Inter Miami secure scoreless draw against Orlando City sans Lionel Messi
PCB 'in a fix' over T20 World Cup 2024 squad

PCB 'in a fix' over T20 World Cup 2024 squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may bring in another Man Utd striker to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo may bring in another Man Utd striker to Al Nassr
World Cup 2024: Why is Harbhajan Singh not happy with 'drop-in' pitches for Pak vs India match

World Cup 2024: Why is Harbhajan Singh not happy with 'drop-in' pitches for Pak vs India match
T20 World Cup: Why ICC favoured India by granting second semi-final slot?

T20 World Cup: Why ICC favoured India by granting second semi-final slot?
Caitlin Clark fails to secure victory in WNBA debut

Caitlin Clark fails to secure victory in WNBA debut
Will Lionel Messi play against Orlando City following knee injury?

Will Lionel Messi play against Orlando City following knee injury?
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan shatter T20I records

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan shatter T20I records
Erling Haaland's double strike puts Manchester City on verge of Premier League helm

Erling Haaland's double strike puts Manchester City on verge of Premier League helm
Pakistan outclass Ireland to clinch T20I series

Pakistan outclass Ireland to clinch T20I series
Cristiano Ronaldo may have this French Man Utd player on his turf soon

Cristiano Ronaldo may have this French Man Utd player on his turf soon
Mike Tyson makes shocking revelation ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson makes shocking revelation ahead of Jake Paul fight