Prince Harry ‘deeply shocked' after King Charles delivers major blow

Prince Harry was left shocked by King Charles new decision

Prince Harry ‘deeply shocked’ after King Charles delivers major blow

Prince Harry was reportedly “shocked” at King Charles’ refusal to see him during his visit to the U.K.



When Harry visited the U.K. early this month, his spokesperson shared a statement, saying, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Sharing his two cents on the matter, royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “He was deeply shocked at his father’s blunt refusal to see him even for a moment.”

“This time the rejection was particularly painful because it was so public – Harry may have issued a statement saying he completely understood why his father didn’t have time to see him, but everyone knows the real reason had nothing to do with busy schedules,” he added.

Harry opted to stay in a hotel rather than at one of the Royal Family’s residences, which some sources claimed was his own decision, while others claim he was refused a residency. He also requested to see his father well in advance, per The Time. However, Buckingham Palace sources claim he didn’t request to see his father.