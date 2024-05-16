 

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club looks this player as Raphaël Varane's replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo may soon welcome Varane in Saudi Arabia

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Raphaël Varane to leave Manchester United. — Reuters

Former English team of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, is looking to replace its centre-back Raphaël Varane, as the French player is expected to join the Saudi pro-League, reported GIVEMESPORT.

The report citing sources claimed that The Reds owners are trying to tap French club Lille’s Leny Yoro, as Raphaël Varane’s replacement.

It was reported Thursday that as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to commence its full season overseeing game operations of the team, The Reds are seeking reinforcements.

Ratcliffe bought the 25% stake in Manchester United in February, following long and heated negotiations with the Glazer family.

French club Lille’s Leny Yoro may replace Raphaël Varane in Man Utd. — AFP 

Currently, the British investor is seeking changes on both sides of the field ahead of the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City at the end of this month.

The manager of the Reds, Erik ten Hag is also reported to be replaced soon after a name is finalised to coach the Old Trafford-based club.

The report also stated that Manchester United denied the possibility of offering Lenny Yoro a way to the Premier League for the first time in his career, however, Real Madrid's interest could influence Ratcliffe's choice in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old was noticed as he appeared in 43 games this season.

