Jennifer Lopez fuels Ben Affleck divorce rumors further with THIS move

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were last seen together in March

Jennifer Lopez is just adding more to her divorce rumors with Ben Affleck.

After sources privy to In Touch claimed that the Batman actor has moved out of their home, and the couple is now headed for divorce, JLo has been seen engaging with social media posts about “unhealthy relationships.”

According to Page Six, the 54-year-old pop star “liked’ an Instagram post detailing the qualities of a partner that could lead to an unhealthy relationship.

The post explained that “you cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody” who “lacks integrity and emotional safety,” “doesn’t respect your time,” lacks “communication skills” and doesn’t have a strong sense of self.

JLo’s like comes after an insider revealed, “The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The couple hasn’t been seen together since March as Ben also skipped the Met Gala event on May 6, which saw JLo co-chair the event.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the tipster added further.