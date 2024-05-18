Anti-monarchy group adds to King Charles worries with latest announcement

Anti-monarchy group Republic has added to King Charles worries with its latest announcement regarding the Trooping the Colour next month.



The Republic took to X, formerly Twitter, and announced the group will be protesting at Trooping the Colour on the 15th June in London.

It also shared the statement on its official website, saying: “On Saturday, June 15th, Charles will be having his official birthday celebration parade, at Trooping the Colour.

“This is another costly celebration of a corrupt and dishonest institution, at a time when people are crying out for change.”

The Republic urged people to join their protest against the monarchy.

“So join Republic supporters down on the Mall to protest against the monarchy. Charles will be part of the procession, along with other royals. We'll be there too, to say loud and clear that it's time to abolish the monarchy.”

The group added “Republic protests are a lot of fun and hugely important to the growing movement for a democratic future. Pledge to be there, and we'll see you on Saturday June 15th.”