 

Anti-monarchy group adds to King Charles worries with latest announcement

King Charles will be having his official birthday celebration parade at Trooping the Colour next month

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Anti-monarchy group adds to King Charles worries with latest announcement

Anti-monarchy group Republic has added to King Charles worries with its latest announcement regarding the Trooping the Colour next month.

The Republic took to X, formerly Twitter, and announced the group will be protesting at Trooping the Colour on the 15th June in London.

It also shared the statement on its official website, saying: “On Saturday, June 15th, Charles will be having his official birthday celebration parade, at Trooping the Colour.

“This is another costly celebration of a corrupt and dishonest institution, at a time when people are crying out for change.”

The Republic urged people to join their protest against the monarchy.

“So join Republic supporters down on the Mall to protest against the monarchy. Charles will be part of the procession, along with other royals. We'll be there too, to say loud and clear that it's time to abolish the monarchy.”

The group added “Republic protests are a lot of fun and hugely important to the growing movement for a democratic future. Pledge to be there, and we'll see you on Saturday June 15th.”

Psychic makes new predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage
Psychic makes new predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous' for monarchy video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous' for monarchy
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take big step to avoid split in royal family video
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take big step to avoid split in royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to regain King Charles' favour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to regain King Charles' favour
King Charles, Prince William's latest decision leaves Kate Middleton fans concerned
King Charles, Prince William's latest decision leaves Kate Middleton fans concerned
Buckingham Palace makes first major announcement after Meghan Markle, Harry's Nigeria tour video
Buckingham Palace makes first major announcement after Meghan Markle, Harry's Nigeria tour
Royal family's tensions escalate as Harry, Meghan pursue international tours
Royal family's tensions escalate as Harry, Meghan pursue international tours
Princess Anne hosts key historic annual event at Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne hosts key historic annual event at Buckingham Palace
Girls Aloud returns to stage after 11 years, remembers Sarah Harding
Girls Aloud returns to stage after 11 years, remembers Sarah Harding
Cassie's husband Alex Fine speaks up amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' assault video
Cassie's husband Alex Fine speaks up amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' assault video
'Bridgerton' star Emma Naomi reveals her character's dilemma in season 3
'Bridgerton' star Emma Naomi reveals her character's dilemma in season 3
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to get engaged 'sooner than later'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to get engaged 'sooner than later'