King Charles fuming at Prince Harry for taking on Nigerian tour

Royal experts believe Prince Harry’s tour of Nigeria has left King Charles angrier than anyone’s ever seen him before.



Revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat he said that while King Charles looks “angrier than anyone has ever seen him”, Prince William too is “absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future.”

He also went on to note, “What's really upset the applecart is the fact that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour - all the signs were there as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities,” the expert also noted before signing off.