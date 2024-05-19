Pakistan women cricketers meet men's squad in Leeds

Pakistan men and women cricketers meet at a hotel in Leeds, England on May 19, 2024. — Author

Pakistan women's squad held a casual meeting with the national men's cricket team in a meet and greet event organised at a hotel in Leeds, England, on Sunday.

Captain Babar Azam, Senior Manager Wahab Riaz, star pacer Shaheen Afridi and other players encouraged the women players and wished them all the best for their remaining matches in England tour.

Pakistani all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed with Women's team skipper Nida Dar, Senior Manager Wahab Riaz and fast bowler Mohammad Amir. — Author

Pakistan women's cricket team will take on England today (Sunday) in the 3rd T20I match at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

Pakistan Women's squad members with male cricketers Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan. — Author

Meanwhile, Pakistan men's cricket team will play their first match of the four match T20I series against England at the Headingley Cricket Ground on May 22.

In the second T20Is, England women defeated Pakistan to win the three-match series by 2-0 on May 17.

After deciding to bat first, the hosts had scored 144-6 thanks to the efforts of Maia Bouchier (30), Alice Capsey (31), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (31).



Nida had spearheaded Pakistan's bowling attack with 2/33 in her four overs, while Waheeda Akhtar, Diana Baig, and Fatima Sana each claimed one wicket.

Pakistan were sent packing for 79 in 15.5 overs in the second innings, 65 runs short of their target. England spinners wreaked havoc on Pakistani battling line as Sophie Ecclestone claimed three wickets for 11 runs, Capsey two for four and Sarah Glenn two for 10.

Capsey was declared player of the match for her performance with the bat and bowl.

Leeds will now host the dead rubber final today.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

England: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell