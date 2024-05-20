 

Iranian state TV footage shows Raisi's last moments before crash

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, FM and other senior officials were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and his team on board a helicopter, flying over a dam during a visit to the northwest of the country. — Reuters

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other senior officials were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. 

President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian and other high officials were returning after attending an inauguration ceremony of a dam on Iran’s border with the Republic of Azerbaijan when the ill-fated chopper crashed Sunday afternoon. 

However, the ill-fated chopper crashed while flying through a mountainous terrain amid heavy fog in the Varzaqan region of the country's East Azerbaijan province on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati, and Mehdi Mousavi, the head of Raisi’s guard team were on board the crashed aircraft as well.

A large-scale search and rescue operation in the fog-shrouded mountain area of East Azerbaijan province was launched and the search teams located the wreckage on Monday morning. 

Here is a video of Raisi's last moments before the helicopter crashed, claiming his life and others who were travelling with him.


