King Charles, Queen Camilla continue major royal tradition with latest move

King Charles and Queen Camilla continued the royal tradition by attending the Chelsea Flower Show 2024.



The King and Queen toured some of the many spectacular displays at this annual, colourful event held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The King’s patronage of the Royal Horticultural Society, which organises the show, was recently announced. Both the King and Queen have a long-standing relationship with the RHS, regularly attending the Flower Show.

They were joined at the show by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

This year’s displays included the RHS’s ‘No Adults Allowed’ Garden, designed by Harry Holding and children from Sulivan Primary School - the first time a garden designed by children for children has featured at the show.

The garden enables young visitors to take a joyful journey through a fantastical landscape exploring the magic of lush woodland, meadows and a wetland.

Established in 1913, on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, the Flower Show has become one of the world’s greatest showcases for horticultural excellence, attracting visitors and exhibitors from across the globe.

Since its beginning, the show has gone from strength to strength. It has grown from 244 exhibitors in 1913 to over 500 today, including gardens, nurseries, floristry, educational displays, and trade stands. Today the show attracts 168,000 visitors.

Members of the royal family are regular visitors to the annual Chelsea Flower Show.

According to BBC, this was King Charles first visit since the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) named him as its patron last week.



The King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, held the position for 70 years.