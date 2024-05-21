 

King Charles, Queen Camilla continue major royal tradition with latest move

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined at the show by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

King Charles, Queen Camilla continue major royal tradition with latest move

King Charles and Queen Camilla continued the royal tradition by attending the Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

The King and Queen toured some of the many spectacular displays at this annual, colourful event held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The King’s patronage of the Royal Horticultural Society, which organises the show, was recently announced. Both the King and Queen have a long-standing relationship with the RHS, regularly attending the Flower Show.

They were joined at the show by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

This year’s displays included the RHS’s ‘No Adults Allowed’ Garden, designed by Harry Holding and children from Sulivan Primary School - the first time a garden designed by children for children has featured at the show.

The garden enables young visitors to take a joyful journey through a fantastical landscape exploring the magic of lush woodland, meadows and a wetland.

Established in 1913, on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, the Flower Show has become one of the world’s greatest showcases for horticultural excellence, attracting visitors and exhibitors from across the globe.

Since its beginning, the show has gone from strength to strength. It has grown from 244 exhibitors in 1913 to over 500 today, including gardens, nurseries, floristry, educational displays, and trade stands. Today the show attracts 168,000 visitors.

Members of the royal family are regular visitors to the annual Chelsea Flower Show.

According to BBC, this was King Charles first visit since the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) named him as its patron last week.

The King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, held the position for 70 years.

Amy Robach tells T.J Holmes major detail about Andrew Shue marriage
Amy Robach tells T.J Holmes major detail about Andrew Shue marriage
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculations of joining Harry Potter TV series
Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculations of joining Harry Potter TV series
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how she filmed driving scenes in 'Furiosa' without a license
Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how she filmed driving scenes in 'Furiosa' without a license
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' changes
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' changes
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK
Prince William hiding his heavy moaning by doing his best for King Charles video
Prince William hiding his heavy moaning by doing his best for King Charles
Kate Middleton secretly continues royal duties amid cancer treatment? video
Kate Middleton secretly continues royal duties amid cancer treatment?
Jennifer Lopez speaks out amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez speaks out amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck
Charles grows closer to William while his relationship with Harry deteriorates
Charles grows closer to William while his relationship with Harry deteriorates
Prince William takes over key role from King Charles as Harry watches from afar video
Prince William takes over key role from King Charles as Harry watches from afar
Kate Middleton breaks silence, hints at returning to royal duties
Kate Middleton breaks silence, hints at returning to royal duties
Johnny Depp's lawyer questions Diddy's apology for assault on Cassie
Johnny Depp's lawyer questions Diddy's apology for assault on Cassie