Prince William hosts garden party at Buckingham Palace amid major update on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William on Tuesday hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party on behalf of his ailing father King Charles after Kensington Palace shared major update on Kate Middleton’s health amid her cancer treatment.



According to royal expert Richard Palmer, Prince William also invited his cousins, Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

He tweeted, “Prince William is hosting a Buckingham Palace garden party on behalf of the King this afternoon and, although there’s little or no chance of them ever becoming official working royals, he’s invited his cousins: Beatrice, Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.”

According to Daily Express, the first party, traditionally referred to as the Sovereign's Garden Party, was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 8.

Earlier, Kensington Palace spokesperson gave major update on Kate Middleton’s health after Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood unveiled its new report.

The spokesperson said, “This should not be seen or reported on as Her Royal Highness returning to work.

“The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is ‘always on,’ and that has been no different for the Centre over the past five months with a great deal of progress being made"

“Early childhood is a huge priority for the Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report,” the spokesperson added.