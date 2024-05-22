 

Kate Middleton's brother planning new book about what royal life is like

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton is preparing for the release of his very own book and it may include some insights into royal life.

The news has been brought to light by Newsweek and according to these findings, her brother’s book is in line to discuss royal weddings, as well as the feeling of being a guest of the Kiing.

The book in question is about his cocker spaniel and is named, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

In regards to how much he’ll reference royal life the outlet claims he might “lift the lid a little on royal life.”

A blurb on the website of W.H. Smith reads, Meet Ella traces the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella.”

“From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty and their many expeditions, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate.”

