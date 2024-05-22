What distinguished skills Melania Trump have, unlike others?

Melania Trump is third wife of former US president Donald Trump. — Reuters

Melania Trump, former first lady and wife of ex-US president Donald Trump, has a particular skill which came into the limelight when she assume office in 2017.

The 54-year-old former model is reported to be the only First Lady in US history to be fluent in five languages, reported Inquisitr.

The Slovenian-born Melania can speak Slovenian, English, French, Serbian, and German, unlike other former first ladies, who were also multilingual however, she is the only one with such unmatched skill.

Melania Trump was born in Novo Mesto, Slovenia in 1970 and she grew up speaking her national language. Because of being at the strategic location, the former model learned other languages from an early age.

The third wife of Trump commenced her studies in architecture at the University of Ljubljana which she later abandoned and started her career in modeling.

It is likely that her university days allowed her to learn languages like German and Serbian, —commonly spoken in the adjacent areas of her homeland.

During an interview, she reportedly said: "I’m not only a beauty, I’m smart. I have brains. I’m intelligent."

In 2006, she married Donald Trump at the age of 45. She and Trump have an 18-year-old son who was born the following year.