Mukesh Ambani's Antilia tower more expensive than Dubai's Burj Khalifa?

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia's construction cost more than Burj Khalifa. — India Times, Unsplash

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, has a net worth of $113 billion and owns some of the most expensive real estate around the world.

One of his most treasured properties is his residence in Mumbai, India, called Antilia, which is also one of the world's most expensive houses.

But could it be costlier than the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai?

Antilia

Antilia stands at a height of 568 ft on Mumbai's Altamount Road, which is known to be in the billionaires row of the city.

The building features 27 floors, among which the top six floors are reserved for the Reliance Industries owner's wife, Nita, their son Akash and Anant, Akash's wife Shloka and her children Prithvi and Veda.

The building was constructed by two US firms between 2004 and 2010 for INR15,000 crore, according to DNA India.

Burj Khalifa

The world's tallest building towers at a magnificent height of 2,716 ft in Dubai with 163 floors, featuring a variety of commercial, residential, and hospitality ventures.

The building was also built between 2004 and 2010 by a South Korean firm.

According to DNA India, it cost $1.5 billion to build the structure which makes over INR12,000 crore today.

Hence, Burj Khalifa, despite its title, was constructed at a lesser cost than Ambani's Antilia.