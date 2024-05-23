 

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia tower more expensive than Dubai's Burj Khalifa?

World's tallest building and one of world's most expensive houses were built between 2004 and 2010

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Mukesh Ambanis Antilia tower more expensive than Dubais Burj Khalifa?
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia's construction cost more than Burj Khalifa. — India Times, Unsplash

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, has a net worth of $113 billion and owns some of the most expensive real estate around the world.

One of his most treasured properties is his residence in Mumbai, India, called Antilia, which is also one of the world's most expensive houses.

But could it be costlier than the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai?

Antilia

Antilia stands at a height of 568 ft on Mumbai's Altamount Road, which is known to be in the billionaires row of the city.

The building features 27 floors, among which the top six floors are reserved for the Reliance Industries owner's wife, Nita, their son Akash and Anant, Akash's wife Shloka and her children Prithvi and Veda.

The building was constructed by two US firms between 2004 and 2010 for INR15,000 crore, according to DNA India.

Burj Khalifa

The world's tallest building towers at a magnificent height of 2,716 ft in Dubai with 163 floors, featuring a variety of commercial, residential, and hospitality ventures.

The building was also built between 2004 and 2010 by a South Korean firm.

According to DNA India, it cost $1.5 billion to build the structure which makes over INR12,000 crore today.

Hence, Burj Khalifa, despite its title, was constructed at a lesser cost than Ambani's Antilia.

Entry of visit visa holders to Makkah during Hajj season banned
Entry of visit visa holders to Makkah during Hajj season banned
What's Donald Trump and Barron Trump's relation like?
What's Donald Trump and Barron Trump's relation like?
Elon Musk, Nicole Shanahan's steamy affair's sizzling details out
Elon Musk, Nicole Shanahan's steamy affair's sizzling details out
Thousands of Iranians take to streets to bid farewell to Ebrahim Raisi
Thousands of Iranians take to streets to bid farewell to Ebrahim Raisi
Who will Nikki Haley vote for in US elections?
Who will Nikki Haley vote for in US elections?
What distinguished skills Melania Trump have, unlike others?
What distinguished skills Melania Trump have, unlike others?
PM Rishi Sunak announces UK general elections on July 4
PM Rishi Sunak announces UK general elections on July 4
Shocking information comes up in Donald Trump's secret docs case
Shocking information comes up in Donald Trump's secret docs case
TikToker's napping tip for long flights goes viral — but what do experts think?
TikToker's napping tip for long flights goes viral — but what do experts think?
EXPOSED: This is where Bob Menendez stashed $150,000 gold bars, $480,000 cash
EXPOSED: This is where Bob Menendez stashed $150,000 gold bars, $480,000 cash
Thousands attend funeral prayers of President Ebrahim Raisi, others video
Thousands attend funeral prayers of President Ebrahim Raisi, others
Shaken passengers arrive in Singapore after deadly turbulence-stricken flight
Shaken passengers arrive in Singapore after deadly turbulence-stricken flight