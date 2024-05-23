Foreteller who predicted rise in hostilities reveals World War Three date

Indian seer reveals when World War Three would take place. — Pexels

Several predictions came up about when the global catastrophe could occur. Now, a fortune teller from India has claimed that he knows when World War Three would take place, after correctly predicting escalations, according to Daily Star report.

Kushal Kumar has been named as New Nostradamus who claimed to have correctly predicted the rise of tensions between Israel and Hamas, Korea, China and Taiwan and Russia and Nato.

The self-proclaimed astrologer now reportedly revealed the exact date of World War Three, and according to Kumar, it is a mere few weeks away.

The outlet quoting his words said: "2024 was predicted to be majorly worrisome in relation to war conditions in hotspots across the world, particularly around May 8 – it was indicated carrying highest escalation in such war fronts as Koreas, China-Taiwan, the Middle East involving Israel and others in the Middle East, and Ukraine-Russia, anger of Nato could also find expression."

He reportedly added: "Some indications of related leader or leaders in such regions having serious health concern or resigning was also indicated. Furthermore, the aviation sector and tourism were also indicated being hit hard, and alert was also sounded against conspiratorial or deceptive circumstances."

Revealing the dates, the seer said: "In the light of these details, an impression gathered is that some well-defined indication of alert had found a mention for better care and appropriate strategy for men who matter in countries at war, directly or indirectly."

"Now, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger WW3 although June 10 and 29 may have a say as well."