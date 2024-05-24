 

Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton's parents are also expected to visit the Princess of Wales at her Sandringham Estate

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Kate Middletons next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to spend next week with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the future queen is undergoing cancer treatment.

An insider told the Daily Beast that the Wales family will likely spend next week, which is a school holiday, at their country home on the Sandringham Estate.

Kate Middleton’s parents are also expected to visit the Princess of Wales on her Sandringham Estate.

“The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better. They will bail out and be off to Sandringham the moment school breaks up”, a friend of Kate Middleton told the publication.

The report further claims that Kate Middleton is expected to release another video message as the future queen will probably “not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Lady Gaga talks possibility of working with Beyonce again
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Kate Middleton's portrait artist finally breaks silence
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Everything to know about Prince Harry's second red carpet roll out with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Kate Middleton image braded something out of ‘The Scream'
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids stance clear on their feud amid legal battle
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's kids stance clear on their feud amid legal battle
Kate Middleton's new look rubbished with demands its ‘best forgotten'
Kate Middleton's new look rubbished with demands its ‘best forgotten'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten William and Kate's future in Royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threaten William and Kate's future in Royal family
Kate Middleton set to drop new bombshell video message to end conspiracy theories video
Kate Middleton set to drop new bombshell video message to end conspiracy theories
King Charles decides against ripping Harry and Meghan's of their Royal titles
King Charles decides against ripping Harry and Meghan's of their Royal titles
Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest portrait
Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest portrait
Jennifer Lopez imposes strict rule for 'Atlas' events amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez imposes strict rule for 'Atlas' events amid divorce rumors