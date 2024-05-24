Kate Middleton's next week plans disclosed amid cancer battle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are expected to spend next week with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the future queen is undergoing cancer treatment.



An insider told the Daily Beast that the Wales family will likely spend next week, which is a school holiday, at their country home on the Sandringham Estate.

Kate Middleton’s parents are also expected to visit the Princess of Wales on her Sandringham Estate.

“The key thing for her now is avoiding any kind of stress or anxiety and just getting on with the business of getting better. They will bail out and be off to Sandringham the moment school breaks up”, a friend of Kate Middleton told the publication.

The report further claims that Kate Middleton is expected to release another video message as the future queen will probably “not appear in public for the rest of the year.”